Aug 31, 2023

You can see how the Spanish football players in the team bus, a few hours after the world title was won at the expense of England, are mainly laughing about the whole incident. On her phone, Hermoso shows an image in which the kiss was already compared to that between goalkeeper Iker Casillas and journalist Sara Carbonero after the World Cup final won by the Spanish men against the Dutch national team in 2010.

And when Rubiales makes his appearance on the bus, the player group sings ‘beso, beso’ (kiss, kiss) and ‘presidente’ – (chairman). “Stop, otherwise you will make me blush”, Rubiales responds, who will undoubtedly use the video in the investigation that world football association FIFA has started into him.

Hermoso, all-time top scorer of the Spanish selection, let slip in the dressing room after the match that she was not served by the kiss. A press release followed later in which she repeated those words. She allegedly couldn't avoid the kiss on her mouth, didn't like it at all and called it a "sexist act."

Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermoso full on the mouth after the World Cup final. Those images were shown by the player in the player bus. © AD Sportworld



Mother released from hospital

For Ángeles Béjar, Rubiales’ mother, the storm of criticism that descended on her son was a reason to go on a hunger strike. She believes that he is the victim of ‘an inhuman and bloodthirsty hunt’, which in her eyes he has not deserved.

Rubiales’ mother was taken to Santa Ana Hospital on Wednesday, the third day of her hunger strike. This was announced by the priest of the church of Divina Pastora in Motril. “It’s the heat and everything. Her feet were swollen and she was exhausted. Also nervous,” the media quoted priest Antonio as saying.

She was released from hospital on Thursday morning after a short stay. Various Spanish media report that she and her son have left the clinic in Motril, Spain. It is not clear whether she will continue her action.

However, not the whole family is united behind the chairman. Uncle Juan Rubiales López described his cousin in an explosive interview with the Spanish newspaper El Confidential as "a man obsessed with power, luxury, money and women." "I think he needs a social re-education program and re-education in his relationship with women," said the uncle, who previously worked as a human resources manager at the Spanish Football Federation.

Aleksander Ceferin calls Luis Rubiales’ action inappropriate. ©AFP



Uefa response

Meanwhile, the UEFA president has also spoken out on the matter. Aleksander Ceferin calls the behavior of the president of the Spanish Football Federation inappropriate. But he says that the European Football Association does not want to interfere with the investigation that the global football association FIFA has started into the behavior of Luis Rubiales.

“What he did is obviously inappropriate. We all know that. I hope he also knows it’s inappropriate. This is all I want to say about it now. We are also waiting to see what the FIFA disciplinary committee will say,” Ceferin told the French newspaper L’Equipe.

46-year-old Rubiales kissed Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth during the ceremony after the World Cup final. Spain won the title at the expense of England. The kiss caused quite a stir. But Rubiales refuses to leave. FIFA suspended him for 90 days pending the investigation.

His case is now in the hands of FIFA. I don’t want to go into it now, because it might give the feeling that I want to increase the pressure,” said Ceferin. The president of UEFA said that the European federation is not taking any measures against Rubiales now. “Due to his suspension from FIFA, he is no longer allowed to perform his duties, it makes no sense to suspend him twice.”

Response FIFA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino first commented on the kissing scandal while celebrating Spain’s footballers after winning the World Cup final more than ten days ago. ,,Unfortunately, the well-deserved celebration of these wonderful champions was marred by what happened after the final whistle. And what kept happening in the days that followed. This never would have worked. But it did happen and FIFA’s disciplinary bodies immediately took their responsibility,” Infantino wrote on Instagram. “The disciplinary proceedings will take their legitimate course.”