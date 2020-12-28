Famous radio jockey and actor Pritam Singh has accused the Shiv Sena leader of assaulting and vandalizing his shop. He says that a Shiv Sena worker in Nagpur tried to attack him, his father, mother and sister and break his shop. Pritam Singh says that it happened because he supported Kangana Ranaut.

Pritam Singh said that a Shiv Sena leader named Karan Tuli has attacked him for supporting Kangana Ranaut. Pritam has made various tweets about the attack on himself and has also sought help from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis in this regard.

Shiv sena goon physical assaulted me n abused me, my mother, father n sister n tried vandalizing my shop https://t.co/y60nSTIK1V – Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 27, 2020

Pritam Singh has also shared the picture of the accused who took the beating. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “This allegation that sabotaged my shop. Abused me and my family in front of everyone. Karan Tuli and his pet emir Seth did all this. My life is in danger. I am in the police Complained. It happened because I supported Kangana Ranaut. “

Culprits who physically assaulted me vandalized my shop abuse me n my parents in front of everyone Karan tuli n his Paltu Richi sethi my life is in danger. I have done my police complaint.this happened only becoz I supported #KanganaRanaut @aajtak @Republic_Bharat @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/c5tET6xpaI – Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 28, 2020

The incident is on 27 December. Pritam Singh tagged Maharashtra Chief Uddhav Thackeray and demanded justice. He wrote, “Dear Uddhav Thackeray, your local worker, who is a goon Karan Tuli of Nagpur. He vandalized my shop and called me abusive. I used to treat my mother shamefully. He used Shivasena as an armor because I Supported Kangana Ranaut’s tweet. “

Dear @UdhavThackeray ji ???? ur our CM ur local karyakarta who is a goon from nagpur name karan tuli vandalized my shop n give me bad words in front of my mother its shameful act as he using the Sheld of #shivshena just becoz i supported @KanganaTeam tweet – Pritam Singh (@iampritampyaare) December 27, 2020

