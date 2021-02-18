In Morocco, in rural areas, some girls have to make their own hygienic protection … “In popular belief, tampons damage the hymen, which is perhaps why they are only found in supermarkets. The sanitary napkins, for their part, the package is found wrapped then overwrapped so that it is not within sight for the sake of indecent exposure.“, explains Sarah Benmoussa, co-founder of 7ACHAK.

In Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia and Zambia, women have the right to menstrual leave for painful periods. In Nepal, women have to go into exile during their period, it is the chhaupadi, a forbidden tradition but yet practiced.

Since 2020, in Scotland, hygienic protection is free in all public places. In total, more than 500 million women are affected by menstrual insecurity.