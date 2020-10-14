There are many ways to get a batsman out. From bold to LBW and catch out to run out. But there was a strange incident with Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Rashid Khan on Tuesday. He was ‘out’ twice on an interval of a few seconds on the same ball. This happened during the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium.The Hyderabad team needed 22 runs off 7 balls. Rashid was playing good shots and was trying his best to win his team. He tried to hit Shardul Thakur over long on. In the same effort, he went far behind in the crease but his leg was hit by a wicket.

Rashid’s shot also did not come fully on the bat and Deepak Chahar, standing on long on, took his catch. However, he later realized that Rashid had already been hit-wicket. Rashid was given out hit-wicket.

Chennai, batting first, scored 167 runs for six wickets in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja’s aggressive shots played at the end of the innings and the innings of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson helped Chennai reach this score.

Veteran Chennai bowler Dwayne Bravo conceded just one run in the last over. He and Karn Sharma took two wickets each. On the other hand, Kane Williamson played the captaincy innings for the Sunrisers.