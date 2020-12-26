Bollywood veteran actor Sunil Shetty and his wife Mana Shetty celebrated their wedding anniversary. The marriage of both of them has completed 38 years. On this occasion, Sunil Shetty has shared a cute and heart touching video on Instagram. This video contains his prized memories. Apart from his wife, his children Aathia Shetty and Ahaan Shetty are also seen in this video.

Sharing the video, Sunil Shetty wrote, “It’s been 38 years since living together … Make your married life happier than marriage … Happy Birthday Wifi!” In this video, there are pictures of Sunil and Mana from the wedding till now. It also has childhood pictures of Ahaan and Aathiya. On this post of Sunil Shetty, his fans are also congratulating him on completing 38 years of marriage.

Watch this cute video of Sunil Shetty here

Fans gave their best wishes

One fan wrote in the comment, “Best wishes to a perfect couple .. Happy Day. Happy birthday anniversary Sunil Shetty sir and Mana Shetty ma’am. Long live both of you. Lots of love to you and your family. Your I will always be a fan. ” At the same time, another fan wrote, “A very happy wedding anniversary to Sir and Mam.”

These celebs gave best wishes

Apart from the fans, actors from Bollywood, Kollywood and TV industry also wished Sunil Shetty and Mana Shetty a happy birthday. Many people including Tiger Shroff, Saqib Saleem, Rohit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Ali Asgar, Mukesh Chhabra, Akash Seth, Vikrant Singh and S. Nadiadwala were among those who offered best wishes.

read this also-

