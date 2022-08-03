Sirens sound in the streets of Taipei and citizens run to take shelter in the nearest shelter. They are the drills that the Taiwanese government is launching as a result of a possible Chinese invasion of the island. The visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to Taiwan; The increase in Chinese military pressure in the waters near the island, and the change in the geopolitical landscape caused by the war in Ukraine has caused the Taiwanese government to begin instructing its citizens to safeguard their security.

One of the instructions that citizens have received in the event of a missile impact is to crouch in basement car parks with your hands covering your eyes and ears and keeping your mouth open, to minimize the impact of the shock waves. However, uncertainty seizes the citizens. “We are quite scared and there is no way of knowing if the war will also happen here,” says worried Yang Yu-tung, chief of police in a district of the capital. Taipei has more than 4,600 of these designated shelters that can house some 12 million people, more than four times its population.

Also, in the last week of July, the Taiwanese military held the Han Kuang military exercises. These special military maneuvers are held every year and are considered the most important of the entire course. In them, dozens of Taiwanese soldiers participated in a drill with live fire training and amphibious assault vehicles. The tests were carried out a month after the Chinese defense minister assured that the country “will definitively achieve reunification” with the island and that for this “it will fight to the end.”