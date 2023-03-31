The Ecuadorian police deactivated this Thursday an explosive device that was tied to the body of a man in the port of Guayaquil, one of the most violent cities in the country due to the presence of drug trafficking.

In social networks The unusual image of a subject with his chest surrounded by rectangular packages went viral and taped together, walking from side to side on a street and putting his hands to his head, while surrounding pedestrians watched him from afar.

(In addition: the United States eliminates sanction against a chavista close to Álex Saab)

“I congratulate the courage and the professional work of our police server and the anti-explosive team, to the deactivate citizen’s explosive device“Police Commander General Fausto Salinas wrote on Twitter.

(Also: Former Chavista minister attacks Maduro for the corruption scandal in PDVSA)

The entity shared on the same social network a sequence in which the subject is seen standing next to a bomb squad agent and then escorted with a helmet and bulletproof vest by uniformed men.

Explosives removed from the guard’s body! After more than three hours of work, the National Police managed to free the man who was tied to explosives in the Sauces 9 area, in #Guayaquil. pic.twitter.com/a1s8xZypQM — La Posta (@LaPosta_Ecu) March 30, 2023

The man is in good health, according to police. Local media reported that It was a security guard at a jewelry store. whom alleged extortionists tied with explosives due to the refusal of the business to give them money.

(We recommend: The implications of Peru’s decision to withdraw its ambassador to Colombia)

Ecuador faces a increase in criminal violence linked to mafias of drug trafficking

URGENT. Terror in Sauces 9, north of Guayaquil. Subjects would have packed explosives in his body to a jewelry worker. They would be vaccinators who subdued the employee because they oppose delivering the money they demand. @teleamazonasec pic.twitter.com/XUkHG2VLt4 — Luis Antonio Ruiz (@luisantonio_r) March 30, 2023

Kidnappings, extortion of merchants and hit men have become frequent in the country, located between Peru and Colombia, the largest cocaine producers in the world.

(More news: Pope Francis suffers from bronchitis and may be discharged in the coming days)

Due to its strategic position, the port of Guayaquil has become the center of operations for the shipment of tons of drugs to Europe and the United States. The drug traffickers fight drug trafficking routes with blood and fire.

Last year, drug seizures exceeded 200 tons, and the homicide rate went from 14 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021 to 25 in 2022.

AFP