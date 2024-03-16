Like a movie, dozens of students had to take refuge in their classrooms due to the intense shooting that was recorded in the vicinity of several educational institutions in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas.

The moment was captured on social networks, in which they show the moment in which the students take refuge between the benches to protect yourself from the bullets that are outsidewere recorded with great intensity.

According to reports from the authorities, the shooting broke out around 10:30 in the morning, after a chase by law enforcement forces of criminals who were trying to flee through different neighborhoods of the city.

The violence reached neighborhoods such as Octavio Silva, Noé Garza and Conalep, generating a climate of insecurity in the area. Although details are still scarce, it is reported that those injured or detained have not yet been confirmed.

However, thanks to the quick action of the educational authorities, who closed the doors of the schools and the teachers who protected their students, No injuries were reported inside the facilities..

History of violence in Río Bravo

This It is not the first time that Río Bravo, Tamaulipas, has been shaken by violence. In recent weeks, the city has been the scene of armed confrontations and chases that have generated fear among residents and local authorities.

The recent wave of violence in Río Bravo comes at a time of turbulence in the region, following the capture of José Alberto García Vilano, known as “La Kena”leader of the armed wing of the Gulf Cartel.

Río Bravo is one of the few municipalities in Tamaulipas where the three main cartels in the state coexist: Noreste, Golfo and Zetas Vieja Escuela. In addition, a possible incursion by the CJNG into nearby municipalities has been observed, suggesting a fight for control of the territory between rival groups.