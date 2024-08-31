Ciudad Juárez.- Citizens reported that a young man, apparently a student, was swept away by the current of rainwater that descended from Tapioca Street to follow the natural course along Paseo de la Victoria Avenue.

Both teenagers allegedly tried to cross the rainwater and are seen being swept away by the current, while other people were filmed laughing. The two teenagers are seen in the middle of the street while the current sweeps them away.

One of them crashed into a white van that was stopping and witnesses say that the teenager was there but was at risk of drowning because he was stuck between the van.

In a video shared by Fernando Sáenz on the social network Facebook, the strength of the current can be seen and several people have asked about the boy.

“That was the only thing I managed to record of the boy who was dragged into the water in Tapioca. We don’t know if he managed to get out or not, the authorities should put a pedestrian bridge to cross Tapioca because of events like these and stop decorating the city with unnecessary lights,” he shared.

Another publication mentions that they were two young men wearing uniforms.

“It wasn’t fun, there were two boys and the one in the photo managed to get out, but the other one in uniform got stuck in a truck that was stranded and shortly after his body floated in the current. Please look for him, the guards at the factory didn’t let us follow the current to where it ends. What started as fun ended in tragedy,” shared another witness.