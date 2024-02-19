The future president also inaugurated EUI University's new hall named after Martti Ahtisaari.

Republic elected president Alexander Stubb on Monday gave his farewell speech at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy.

“I'm glad that someone finally came to my lecture,” the future president joked, making the audience laugh.

Stubb had time to work as the director of the Transnational Governance Center of the European University Institute for about four years.

“These have been the best four years of my life. I've made a lot of new friends, but I also felt like I was part of something new, like start-up. You took a big risk when you hired me,” he said in his speech.

Stubbs in his speech, he considered, among other things, how different the world looked in 1989. At that time, he started his own university studies in the United States.

“The Cold War was over, the Berlin Wall came down and there was hope. Now we live in a time of more despair: we have two big wars and numerous smaller conflicts. History did not end, and not all countries turned towards liberal democracy,” said Stubb.

According to him, today's students have a “much bigger mission” in the world than he himself had at that time.

“If you despair, we [opettajat] we haven't gotten our message across. You will change this situation. That's the attitude you have to have. Don't just hope, and don't despair either, but do.”

At the event Stubb was inaugurated by the president and Nobel laureate Martti Ahtisaaren named “peace hall”. Ahtisaari's son was also there Marko Ahtisaari.

“Martti Ahtisaari was a mentor, father figure and teacher to me. A person I looked up to. His Nobel Prize was a great source of pride for us Finns,” Stubb said in his speech.

“What people start, they can also decide. That was his message.”

Stubb reminded that the number of conflicts is increasing and not decreasing. According to him, in peace mediation it is important to prevent local conflicts from expanding into larger, regional and eventually even global conflicts.

“The problem is that the nature of peace mediation has changed. In the 1990s, the peace mediator went to the place with a mandate from the UN, for example, and concluded an agreement. Now, transactional agreements are made between different parties that are not attached to international institutions. They don't like it.”

The occasion at the end, the audience could ask Stubbs questions. He was asked, among other things, if he thanked the Russian president Vladimir Putin of his presidency.

The questioner referred to the British To The Guardian's articleaccording to which Putin's attack on Ukraine prompted Stubb to return to Finnish politics

“No, I don't thank Putin,” Stubb said and explained why he left Finnish politics at the time and why he later decided to return.

“I thank my family and the Finns for this opportunity.”