Video: strong tremor of 6.2 degrees shook several cities in Chile this Wednesday

The event was reported around 8:48 pm (local time). The epicenter was in Tongoy.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
At around 8:48 p.m. this Wednesday, September 6, Chilean emergency agencies reported a strong 6.2-degree tremor with its epicenter in the city of Tongoy, in the center of the country.
According to the report delivered by the National Seismological Center (CSN), the telluric movement had a depth of 35 kilometers.
The authorities of that country have not yet reported injuries or deaths due to the strong tremor.
However, several sectors surrounding the epicenter of the tremor did suffer sudden power outages. According to the Chilean energy company, in the communes of Coquimbo and La Serena the electricity service has not yet been restored.
We inform our clients of the Avenida del Mar, Avenida Estadio and surrounding areas, commune of #LaSerena, the interruption of the electrical supply. Our emergency personnel are already informed. pic.twitter.com/Tob4E7eDBt
— CGE Clients (@CGE_Clientes) September 7, 2023
Users on social networks shared the distressing moments that were felt during the tremor.
In several commercial establishments the products fell due to the strong seismic movement.
Other videos shared on social networks show that the sector known as La Serena was left without power due to the strong tremor.
