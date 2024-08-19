A large operation is being carried out on Universidad de Chihuahua Avenue, from Riva Palacio Street to the Pancho Villa roundabout, following a shooting at the facilities of the Attorney General’s Office.

According to preliminary reports, a gunman fired shots inside the Prosecutor’s Office before fleeing towards Avenida Universidad, where security forces have established a large cordon and are conducting an intensive search for the suspect.

At least one person was reported injured in the incident and is being treated by paramedics at the scene.