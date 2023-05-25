He Bolivian Parliament last Tuesday, between blows and insults, avoided censorship of the Minister of Government (Interior), Eduardo del Castillo, who appeared at an interpellation for the arrest of the Governor of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, arrested at the end of last year due to the 2019 crisis.

The bench of the ruling Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS), the majority party in Parliament, overcame their internal differences and approved with 88 of 151 votes the “pure and simple” agenda, thus preventing them from proceeding to consider censorship of The authority.

Del Castillo appeared before the Legislature to answer a questionnaire of 11 questions that the legislative opposition designed to explain the legal grounds for Camacho’s arrest, on December 28.

At that time, The Police activated a controversial operation to execute an arrest warrant against Camacho and transferred him from the eastern Santa Cruz to La Pazin the west of the country, where a judge imposed four months of preventive detention on a charge of terrorism in the “coup d’état I” case.

When that time expired at the end of April, his detention was extended for four more months, so the governor from Santa Cruz must remain in prison until August.

Before providing his answers, the minister referred to the 2019 crisis and related Camacho to those events that he described as a “coup d’état” against former President Evo Morales, who resigned from the Presidency amid accusations of electoral fraud.

Del Castillo argued that the arrest of the Governor of Santa Cruz was carried out “within the framework of the law,” because an arrest warrant was issued two months before his execution.

The authority remarked that during Camacho’s apprehension “not a single shot was fired” nor was there “use of firearms”, despite the fact that his supporters assured that he was the victim of a violent “kidnapping”.

Why did the fight start?

The questioning became more tense when a group of opposition legislators with various signs tried to approach the minister, but they were obstructed by their women colleagues from the MAS who tore up the signs. and then the mutual attacks began with struggles, hair pulling, punches and kicks.



The vice president of the country and president of the Legislature, David Choquehuanca, interceded so that calm could be restored in the session and the minister would only refer to answering the questions.

“Respect, Minister, respect this Parliament. You (unfortunately) have not come to answer questions but to set up a circus,” recriminated the senator of the opposition Citizen Community (CC) Andrea Barrientos.

In June 2021, a similar incident occurred when a MAS legislator and another from the opposition clashed when Minister Del Castillo was also questioned about the arrest of former interim president Jeanine Áñez.

In the following months, Del Castillo must appear before Parliament to respond to at least five other questions.

EFE