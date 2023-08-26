Saturday, August 26, 2023
Video: strong explosions in violent protest by fans of America

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
Sports
Video: strong explosions in violent protest by fans of America

America

America.

America.

Difficult times were experienced at the Cascajal headquarters.

tense moment in cali americafor the results and what is in the surroundings of the scarlet box, when this Saturday the fans arrived at the headquarters of Cascajal and they protested.

The defeat against Junior It made things more complicated, from the sports and mental aspects. Facing the duel against Santa Fethe scarlet team called a press conference, in the morning hours of Saturday, where the footballers were participants in it.

explosions

During the press conference called by the club, the departure of Lucas Gonzalez of the scarlet painting, which was taken on Friday.

But the players took the spokesperson and indicated that they supported the coach in his management, despite the decision.

The fans were present at the headquarters and showed their disagreement, since the club is in box 16 with only five points.

While the players spoke, the fans protested and there were even explosions that disturbed the members of the squad.

The moments that were lived were not good, because the fans were very excited.
