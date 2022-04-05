Oaxaca.- Terrible accident was registered yesterday Monday in the Oaxaca bypass-El Tule, in the eastern zone of the metropolitan area of ​​the city of oaxacawhich left the balance of at least two dead and seven wounded.

According to the first reports, the accident It was caused by one of two vehicles that was traveling in a zigzagging manner on the bypass road and that ended up colliding head-on with another.

“Instead unfortunately the balance was two people dead, seven people injured, five vehicles involved, one of them overturned, which is where the deceased people were left. Unfortunately, these people were trapped inside the vehicle they were traveling in, a gray pointer,” said the State Coordinator of the Mexican Red Cross, Moisés Santiago.

At the scene of the accident a man was detained by municipal police of Santa Maríaidentified as the alleged perpetrator of the tragedy, was identified as José Elías, 39, who was in a notorious state of intoxication.

The injured people were taken to different hospitals. by paramedics and fire personnel rescued the bodies of the victims, pressed into the bodywork of a compact car.

Elements of the National Guard and State Road Police attended the site to cordon off the area and direct traffic, while elements of the State Investigation Agency and the Public Ministry were in charge of initiating the proceedings.