Back to shooting videos for our YouTube channel with a new analysis and unboxing for a new one Collector’s Edition launched on the market earlier this month. Let’s talk about Mad Gear Box Of STREET FIGHTER 6the splendid fighting game that you can read more about in ours review.
But will it be worth it to bring home this immense Collector’s Edition for the CAPCOM home fighting game? Find out together with our BaSS.
The new evolution of the series Street Fighter! Take to the streets with new ways to play and battle in the next evolution of the legendary fighting game series by Capcom. street fighter 6 offers a highly evolved combat system, with two types of controls (modern and classic), which allow you to play immediately according to your skill level. The Drive Indicator is a new energy management system. Use it carefully if you want to achieve victory. Explore the streets on the World Tour: with World Tour, an immersive single-player story mode, wander around Metro City with your avatar and find out what your strengths are. Look for rivals in the Battle Hub: It’s the best place to find friendly rivalries.
Buy street fighter 6 For Playstation 5, Playstation 4 or Xbox Series X following this link to the special price of €74.99. Available worldwide from June 2, 2023. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing the game on Amazon through this box!
