Caused by the rainsa water stream dragged a family aboard his truck.

Despite the fact that elements of the police station, Civil Protection and Firefighters they will achieve rescue an elderly womanThey were unable to identify the driver.

The events occurred at the height of the highway to Colotlán and Boulevard Puerto Vallarta in the Hacienda Copala neighborhood of zapopanJalisco.

Municipal police reported on the location of a stranded truck and fully covered by the water stream.

According to eyewitnesses there is a masculine and a feminine inside for what is made known to Civil Protection and Firefighters personnel, ”they reported.

The uniformed managed to get the 80-year-old woman out, however, the 27-year-old man was not located.

“The male who also stated that he was still inside the vehicle is presumed to have been swept away since at the moment it has not been possible to locate it ”, they highlighted.

The woman was taken by her relatives to the green Cross Girl Eva to receive medical attention.

So far elements of the Zapopan police station They have not updated more on the search for the man.