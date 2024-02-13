Chili.- After the terrible forest fires in Chilea clip from a news program was broadcast on social networks where a strange shadow can be seen emerging from the fire from El Salto, Viña del Mar.

Through TikTok @tiovni the video of the strange shadow that comes out during the forest fire.

The figure has a humanoid shape that even moves and social media users have the theory that could be a supposed giant.

During a Chilean news report, users They noticed the strange shadow that is the size of a tree.

Forest fire report / Photo: Capture

Despite finding some logical solution, it is most likely that it is a person who was near the place trying to put out the fire, but it would be too risky, since he is right between the flames and so far there is no concrete information to deny the nature of the figure.

Users of TikTok commented on the video and many wrote that it is a “principality”but What is a principality?According to Internet users, a principality is a demon or a spirit that is mentioned in the Bible.

Strange figure captured in the fire / Photo: Capture

While others tried to explain that it is the shadow of a person that is reflected in the smoke since it has fire behind it and makes it reflect and look big.

It is important to mention that this is a story that went viral on TikTok and many want to believe that it is a supernatural phenomenon that occurred in a tragedy like the fire in Chile that left more than 100 dead.

Video: Strange shadow captured during the fire in El Salto, Viña del Mar

