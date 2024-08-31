Ciudad Juarez.- A storm hit much of the city shortly after seven in the evening.

Readers of El Diario reported that the downpour was felt in areas of the southeast but also in central areas.

On Ejército Nacional Avenue, going south down López Mateos, visibility was lost at times due to water; puddles were also reported, while traffic became more congested, said a driver.

The Weather Channel is predicting thunderstorms for the rest of the night.

Winds of 23 kilometres per hour and a thermal sensation of 28 degrees are recorded.