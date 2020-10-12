The Stop-Covid application launched by the government to fight the virus “did not have the desired effects, admits Prime Minister Jean Castex, guest of franceinfo on October 12, 2020. The government has requested a new version of the application which will be officially launched on October 22 “, he added.

The Prime Minister recognized at the end of September, by pleading “honesty”, that he had not downloaded the first version on the telephone provided when he took up his duties 100 days ago “I took a secure laptop, so I didn’t download ‘teleCovid’ “, he said on Monday. He did, however, promise to do so on October 22. “At that point,” I’ll download it “, he says. “.

StopCovid, in its current form, has been installed more than 2.6 million times since the start of June, significantly fewer than the UK and German apps, downloaded 16 and 18 million times respectively. According to government figures last week, only 7,969 people declared themselves positive, and 472 notifications were sent to potential contact cases. And the Prime Minister himself admitted on a television set at the end of September not to have downloaded the application, pleading a posteriori “honesty”.

A new company must replace the French CapGemini who until then worked free of charge as project manager. It will be appointed via a call for tenders procedure, and the monthly ceiling for expenses related to the application will increase from 100,000 euros today to “probably around 200,000 euros”, indicated Cédric O, the secretary. State in charge of digital, before the Senate last week.