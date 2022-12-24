A content creator was recording a video for the TikTok social network, in which he conducted an interview with a sculptural cashier by Oxxobut the worker of the company that runs FAMSA, surprised when she said a infallible technique to link clients at workjo.

Although, through the digital platform created by the Chinese technology firm ByteDance, in which videos of convenience store workers located in Mexico have gone viral, after telling little-known secrets.

Among them, they have revealed offers that there are in the company that runs the Chain of stores of Mexican Economic Development, (FEMSA), Oxxo, from the value of vodka due to 315 pesos, it could cost 200 pesos, pizza packages with Coca Cola at 50 pesos.

It was through the @icefire_oficial account on TikTok, where an Oxxo cashier, revealed the trick to get to talk to handsome customers, which is very simple.

During the interview conducted by the Mexican influencer, the young woman pointed out, “When you recharge, if you’re handsome, I’ll steal your number”.

Therefore, when they give you the number to put the recharge, if it looks good, you choose to save the note of the telephone digit to talk to you at another time.

Given the information, the young man asked him if this action has not brought him problems, with the clients, to which the Oxxo employee replied, “One or the other did answer me, and the other up to 3 days, but, Since I already have a list of every day the recharges that they put, If I like it, yes, I stole the number”.