Starmer posted on his personal account a video of himself watching England captain Harry Kane score the equaliser for England against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Euro 2024 tournament.

“I chose the right moment to leave the NATO meeting and check on the England result,” Starmer commented.

Starmer was seen celebrating Harry Kane’s goal in front of the TV screen, alongside some officials in an official hall.

The English national team defeated the Netherlands 2-1 and qualified for the European Cup final, where it will meet Spain next Sunday.

Starmer is attending the NATO summit in Washington, alongside a number of world leaders.