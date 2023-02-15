Yesterday Ferrari showed how to properly present a new F1 car. In addition to the standard PR talk with the drivers and the team boss, Ferrari surprises us with a scoop: the car actually comes into action. At Mercedes, things are a little less by the book. A sponsor accidentally shares the car on YouTube an hour and a half before the official presentation.

Sponsor Petronas (the one of those greenish colors) is also allowed to broadcast the Mercedes live stream. Or yes, live stream, it’s secretly already pre-recorded. To test whether the stream works, Petronas Motorsport already went live. A little too long it turns out. In the video, Russell and Hamilton are already pulling the curtain off the new car.

These images show that Mercedes is going back to the color scheme of 2021. Mercedes’ characteristic silver has to make way for black again. We are curious if Mercedes, like other teams, uses the black color to spray less paint on the car. Check out the Mercedes W14 below. The official reveal is in an hour.