A spectacular multiple crash and rollover It happened this Tuesday at the intersection of Av Lugones and Pampa, near a preventive control post due to the pandemic.

A car lost control and rammed three other vehicles causing one of them to end up overturned. There was four wounded.

Three ambulances and the Same helicopter worked at the site, which took the three of the injured to different hospitals in the area.

According to police sources, one of the injured people was taken to Argerich Hospital with chest trauma.

Multiple collision in Av Lugones and Pampa: two injured. Video capture

Another injured is a policeman who suffered polytrauma in different parts of the body and was transferred with the helicopter to the Churruca hospital.

The accident in the Belgrano area occurred after noon this Tuesday when, for reasons that are being established, A black Corolla lost control while coming at high speed through Av. Lugones.

There rammed three other cars that were in a row hoping to pass through the traffic control that is located meters from the place.

The blow was captured by the security cameras of the City Highway, which clearly shows the first failed maneuver and the blow that generates a multiple chain collision involving three other vehicles.

One of the cars overturned due to the force of the impact, while another of those involved was braked against the guardrail.

As a result of the car accident, the Same ambulances arrived and the helicopter took charge of transferring the injured.

“Luckily we were able to urgently help those affected by the accident. They were transferred urgently with multiple injuries,” confirmed the head of the Same, Alberto Crescenti who appeared at the scene and spoke with the channel TN.

The security forces left two lanes enabled to circulate and made a fence over the area, causing significant delays to get to the General Paz highway.

DD