A spectacular accident occurred this Saturday at ripping a car off a lookout point in the Chilean region of Iquique. The vehicle, without occupants, fell about 1800 meters.

The trans-Andean carabinieri reported that there were no fatalities and they are investigating whether the accident was intentional.

According to the Chilean media T13, “the vehicle could have been intentionally unhooked during an argument between two people and fell without occupants inside.”

The accident occurred on the road that connects Alto Hospicio with Iquique, in the Tarapacá region, in the north of the country.

“The vehicle fell from a viewpoint in Alto Hospicio. We ruled out that there are people injured inside,” said the prefect of the Carabineros de Iquique, Colonel Andrés Arena, although he pointed out that personnel from that force together with firefighters rescued a wounded man in the nearby area to the place where the vehicle fell and, as specified, “would be involved” in the incident.