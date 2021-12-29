A bunch of port workers in Russia had to call home this week to say they are running late for dinner. The transport ship Sun Rio arrived there with a load of fresh used cars from Japan, but easy unloading was not among them. The Japanese cars were covered with a large layer of ice and had to be chipped out first. The ice formation is due to a turbulent sea, strong winds and low temperatures. Layer by layer the cars freeze on the deck.

Waiting for the cars to defrost is pointless. Temperatures in Vladivostok are currently below zero all day. And even if temperatures are high enough to thaw things out, waiting in port is probably far too expensive. The cars must therefore be de-iced by hand. Unfortunately for the new owners, cars are also damaged when the ice is removed, reports said VL.ru.

