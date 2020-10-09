In the middle of the Spanish Parliament on October 7, during a debate on a bill facilitating access to abortion for young girls aged 16 to 18, Irene Montero, the Spanish Minister for Equality denoted with her fiery response to the far-right MP Lourdes Méndez. The latter had asked him: “What is it to be a woman?“

“Well, for a feminist person, being a woman means having a greater risk of poverty, a greater risk of social exclusion, a greater risk of violence, a greater risk of being paid less for the same work. , a greater risk of taking charge of all the care, a greater risk of not being able to fully develop her life project because she has to devote herself to other tasks that men unfortunately do not assume on equal terms“, launched the minister.

Then, Irène Montero stepped up to the plate. She returned the question to the member: “Since you say that “gender ideology” is a “social-communist invention”, in your opinion, I wonder: what does being a woman mean to you?” She adds: “How do you explain the fact that there are many more women than men at risk of poverty or social exclusion? How do you explain the salary disparities? How do you explain macho violence? (…) The question is to know what it is for you to be a woman. Since you deny all these discriminations which are the daily reality of women in our country. “