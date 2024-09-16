Spain, which won the U-20 Women’s World Cup two years ago, surrendered its throne on Sunday, when it lost 1-0 to Japan at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellin, in a game that had to go into extra time.

The Japanese will face the Netherlands in the semi-finals of the tournament, after earlier beating Colombia on penalties at the Pascual Guerrero Stadium.

The game was slow and with few plays that posed risks to the goals, although there were more dangerous plays by Japan.

In the second half, the clearest chance for Spain was a shot by Lucía Corrales that hit the Japanese goalpost. Both teams went into extra time without scoring any goals.

Things changed in extra time, when in the 101st minute Hiromi Yoneda took advantage of a free kick and opened the scoring with a header with his back to goal.

Spain tried to react in a hasty manner, forcing their way into the rival area and with some shots going wide, but they could not avoid defeat and elimination from the tournament.

This is how the semi-final between Japan and the Netherlands will be played

The match between Japan and the Netherlands will be on Wednesday at 8 pm, at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

This will be the fifth semi-final for the Japanese since the creation of the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2002. In 2018, they were champions by beating Spain 3-1 in the final of the tournament played in France, while in 2022 they finished runners-up after facing La Roja again, who won that championship.

