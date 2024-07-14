The final match of Euro 2024 is full of shouts of goals. Spain and England are playing a real match in their quest to win and lift the trophy this year to become the new champions.
At 87 minutes into the match, the Spanish team managed to get one goal ahead again on the scoreboard thanks to Oyarzabal. After England had equalised just a few minutes before this play, Mikel Oyarzabal, who came on in the 68th minute of the second half, appeared in the opposition box to bring Spain closer to the title. Marc Cucurella was projected into attack and got a cross that ended in the goal from the Spanish number 21.
At the end of the match, the Spanish national team secured its fourth European Championship thanks to a late goal by Mikel Oyarzabal and a miraculous save off the line by Dani Olmo.
