Two of the contenders for the U-20 women’s world title, Spain and Brazil, had to push themselves to the limit to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament, which is being played in Colombia, on Wednesday.

According to the criteria of

Spain suffered to defeat a Canada that fought back 2-1 in the round of 16 match of the U-20 Women’s World Cup and advanced to the quarter-finals of the tournament, in a match that was played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium in Cali, in front of 10,409 spectators.

Canada opened the scoring in the 63rd minute on a rebound play in which Florianne Jourde finished to the center.

Two minutes later, driven by pride, La Roja tied the game thanks to a goal from Jone Amezaga, who grabbed a rebound in the six-yard box, restoring order and dominance to La Roja.

And in the 81st minute, and after a great save by the Canadian goalkeeper, came the winning goal and the peace of mind for the Spanish team through Silvia Lloris.

The world champions in this category now await their quarter-final opponent, who will be chosen by the winner of the match between Japan and Nigeria.

Brazil had to go into extra time to beat Cameroon

Meanwhile, in El Campín, Brazil also had a hard time against Cameroon, which took the match to extra time with a 1-1 scoreline after 90 minutes. The Africans took the lead in the 21st minute, when Naomi Eto’o took advantage of the hesitations of the Brazilian defence to score the first goal, even having time to finish off a rebound from her shot.

A penalty awarded with the help of video refereeing allowed Brazil to tie the match in the 34th minute, with a goal by Priscila.

Already in extra time, Dudinha only needed 18 seconds to score the 2-1.

Then, at 120+2, in a counterattack, he scored the 3-1 to secure passage to the quarterfinals, where he will face the winner of the game between North Korea and Austria.

In the second match in Bogotá, which also went into overtime, the persistence of Florida State Seminoles forward Jordynn Dudley allowed the United States to beat Mexico 2-3 and advance to the quarterfinals.

Pietra Tordin opened the scoring for the Americans, Allyson Sentnor added to the lead and Jordynn Dudley closed the scoring. Montserrat Saldivar and Valerie Vargas scored for the Mexicans. In the next round, the Americans’ opponent will be the winner of the match between Germany and Argentina.

SPORTS

With Efe