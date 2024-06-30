Spain started with a major scare in the Euro Cup: a surprising own goal had them down on the scoreboard against Georgia. However, his insistence led him to turn the score around and now he is up 3-1.

The Georgians had already delivered a great blow in the tournament by defeating Portugal 2-0 in the group stage, a result that gave them qualification for the round of 16.

The goal that put Georgia ahead came in the 18th minute, when full-back Otar Kakabadze launched a cross into the Spanish area. Defender Robin Le Normand tried to get in the way of the ball, but he ended up pushing it towards his own goal.

Spain had to wait until the 39th minute to equalise, thanks to a shot from outside the area by Rodri, in an action in which a possible offside by Álvaro Morata was claimed.

A header goal from Fabián Ruiz, in the 51st minute, gave Spain the lead. after a cross from Lamine Yamal.

A spectacular counterattack gave Spain the third goal of the match: Fabián Ruiz made a very long pass to Nico Williams and he, starting from his own field, reached the Georgia area and broke the goal of goalkeeper Mamardashvili, in the 75th minute.

A goal from Dani Olmo, in the 83rd minute, gave Spain peace of mind: He finished with a subtle touch after a pass from Mikel Oyarzábal.

It is worth remembering that Spain was the only team to have had a perfect campaign in the first phase of the Euro Cup: it had defeated Croatia 3-0, Italy 1-0 and Albania 1-0.

News in development.

