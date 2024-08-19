The end of the first half came with an exciting twist when Alexander Sorloth, in the 45+5, scored the equaliser for Atlético de Madrid. In a play that again exploited the right flank, similar to the first goal of the match, the red-and-white team showed their attacking ability. Pablo Barrios advanced down the wing and executed a precise cross that found Sorloth, who skilfully broke free inside the area.
The Norwegian striker, who was signed this summer for around 35 million euros from Villarreal, showed no mercy to his former team. With a well-placed and precise header, he sent the ball under the goalkeeper, leaving the Villarreal goalkeeper with no chance and bringing the score to 2-2 just before half-time. Sorloth, with a mixture of restrained celebration and determination, equalised the game on a day that was already full of emotions.
This goal not only represents a key moment in the match, but also a significant impact for Sorloth himself, who ends the first half with the satisfaction of having scored against his former club. The match continues at the same dizzying pace, promising more action in the second half. What will extra time bring?
#Video #Sorloth #scores #stoppage #time #Villarreal #ties #game #play
Leave a Reply