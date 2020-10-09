After four years of captivity, Sophie Pétronin returned to French soil. The humanitarian landed around 12:45 p.m. at the Villacoublay air base (Yvelines) on Friday, October 9.

After slowly descending the steps of the Falcon, Sophie Pétronin, 75, exchanged a few words with Emmanuel Macron before falling into the arms of his very moved family, including three grandsons.

She was accompanied on the plane by her son, a doctor and diplomats. The septuagenarian and her relatives then went to the honorary lounge of the air base with Emmanuel Macron and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian.

“His release is a huge relief. To the Malian authorities, thank you. The fight against terrorism in the Sahel continuesPresident Emmanuel Macron reacted on Twitter on Thursday evening.

Sophie Pétronin was released at the same time as a priest and a young Italian, as well as the Malian politician Soumaïla Cissé.