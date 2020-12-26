Corona has become the Messiah for the needy. People love them wholeheartedly. Many people have named their business and not even their children after them. Sonu Sood arrived at one such food stall in Hyderabad to surprise his fan. At Christmas, he arrived at Fan’s food joint, cooking and eating fried rice – Manchurian.

Sonu Sood arrives at Chinese food stall

Who says Christmas wishes don’t come true? On Friday, the owner of a food stall received a huge gift. Sonu Sood arrives at one of his fan’s food trucks in Hyderabad and wishes him a merry Christmas. The owner of this shop named his stall after Sonu Sood. It offers Chinese food like fried rice, manchurian, noodles.

Seeing Sonu, his fans fell on his feet

On seeing Sonu, Fan Anil fell on his feet. The shop in Begumpet has been named ‘Laxmi Sonu Sood Fast Food Center’ by the owner. Sonu did a food test at the shop and tried his hand at cooking as well.

Sonu became the messiah by helping people

Sonu Sood helped many during the lockdown in Corona and is still doing so. People on his social media handle keep pleading for help. Sonu has provided financial assistance to hundreds of unemployed people in Corona to start a new job. He has also launched an app for the unemployed. At the same time, he has openly helped many people for their treatment, studies and business.