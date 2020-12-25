Music video by TV actress Rashmi Desai has been released. Shaheer Sheikh and Sana Saeed are also seen in it. What is the title of this video song? In the video, Rashmi Desai is making fans crazy with her bold acts. His dance moves are being well liked.

The song is sung by Palash Muchhal and Amit Mishra together. Lyrics are written by Bipin Das, Alok Jha and Kunal Verma. Fans are commenting heavily on this music video released on YouTube. One fan wrote, “Shaheer Sheikh looks like a rapstar and Rashmi Desai looks like a professional dancer.” Another fan commented, “Shaheer’s moves and expressions are fantastic.” Wrote, “What will you know?”

Earlier, Shaheer, Rashmi Desai and Sana Saeed had done the poster of the music video Kya Jaan Lagegi Meri. With this, he told that he is preparing to surprise the fans on Christmas. Talk about professional life, Rashmi Desai will soon make a digital debut with the web series Tandoor. This series will stream on the Ulli app.

At the same time, Shaheer Sheikh will be seen in Alt Balaji’s web series Pourshapur. In this, he is in the role of a businessman. The web series stars Milind Soman, Anu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde in pivotal roles.