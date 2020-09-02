Widespread due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the wearing of the compulsory mask can annoy some. But for deaf people, this protection is a source of daily hardship. Melanie Deaf, YouTuber and deaf from birth, detailed to Franceinfo the problems she faces due to equipment that hides more than half of the face.

“In everyday life, I had to ask people, like sales people, to repeat or to pay attention to the lips, she explains. Today, it’s very difficult to ask people to lower their masks because I read lips. “

She also says that she often meets people who ask her for help in finding their way. “When I explain to them that I read lips, they leave … as if I was useless”, confides the young woman.

Do these inconveniences discourage her? “Yes, sometimes I don’t want to leave my house or go to a particular store, knowing that salespeople talk a lot about loyalty cards or many other things”, replies Mélanie. “It tires me out having to tell them that I can’t understand, so that they finally give up.”

However, communication is not impossible. “The main thing is to lower the mask and stay at a distance, insists Mélanie. My family and even my boyfriend do it well for me, even though we are in the city “, she argues. Knowledge of French sign language (LSF) can obviously facilitate discussions: “My sister and my boyfriend know a little about the alphabet in LSF, so that helps me a lot.”

In addition, Mélanie is delighted with the manufacture of transparent masks, developed precisely in order to be able to read the lips. “Some are not up to standard, but I find that really great! We need masks where there is not necessarily fog that can interfere.”