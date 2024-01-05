The unusual action occurred in Poland in the middle of a league match. The effusiveness to celebrate a goal ended in pushing and a fight because of a security official that damaged the beautiful moment that a soccer player was experiencing.

It may be of interest to you: Pan American Games: Mindeporte had the money ready and did not transfer it, what happened?

Infected by scoring his goal, he went to the side where his girlfriend was. He knelt down asking her to marry him, but everything ended badly.

Fortunately, his girlfriend accepted him, because of course, the footballer defended her when the man in charge of security attacked her, pushing her. The reaction was instantaneous, infected by the moment, he stopped kneeling and a fight broke out between his teammates and the official, in addition to the player who defended his love when he saw the strong push towards his fiancée.

We tell you: America would announce the 'market bomb': Chile's historic scorer is approaching

At a time when the game took a backseat and everyone understood what the player wanted, the curious actor of the security member who cut short the marriage proposal appeared. He interfered with the man's request for his girlfriend and they began to face each other when the official pushed the woman. He was the only one who did not understand anything, and the referee and the athlete's teammates surrounded him while they formalized the marriage request. Without a doubt, the videos of the event did not take long to go viral.

“He was doing his job, how could he know?”, “Even if he had to do his job, it was no way to push the young woman”, “It almost didn't happen, the footballer almost confronted him”, and “Let's hope he gets over it”. “Inform him to avoid future misunderstandings,” social networks flooded after this fact went viral.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred.

More news in EL TIEMPO