Let’s start with the good news. Golf courses are not necessarily known for their obstacles, so the chance of a 50 km/h crash is minimal. Especially since many golf carts don’t make it to 50. Nevertheless, the Euro NCAP felt the need to crash test a golf cart. The bad news: if you do get up to speed downhill, the cart isn’t very safe.

You are most at risk from an impact from the front. The steering wheel comes half a meter towards you, which means that, according to Euro NCAP, there is ‘a very high risk of fatal outcome’. In a side impact, the driver’s seat just comes loose and the upper legs of the crash dummy serve as a crumple zone. Check below how much (or actually how little) remains of a golf cart after a crash.