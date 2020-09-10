At 42, Séverine, switchboard operator and mother of two, is riveted on her smartphone five and a half hours a day! For “Special Envoy”, she accepted a challenge: to do without it completely for two weeks. Instead, she will have to make do with a good old basic phone, without internet access.

Back to the good old accessories

It will also be an opportunity, during a stay in London with her companion, to bring out her camera … A vintage accessory that she is the only one to wear in this hyper touristy street of Notting Hill. And to find your way … back to the paper map.

“It makes me weird, admits Séverine, whose first day without a smartphone. I feel like I’m missing something. “ Not to mention the “bugs” in her brain that she says she feels: sorts of Obsessive Compulsive Disorders (OCD) that keep pushing her hand to find her phone. A gesture which it seems difficult for him to get rid of …

Selfie bus

At the turn of their stroll, Séverine and Pascal find themselves in the middle of a street with colorful houses, which has become a tourist spot with their cellphones grafted in their hands. “There is a full selfie bus”, comments Séverine ironically. “Soon there will be a ticket office!”

The scene provokes in her a feeling of unease … followed by awareness. “I was like that, yeah. It’s kinda silly, she admits. It’s completely artificial. Nature did not make us to enjoy the scenery just with a screen … “

Dopamine addiction

Why this irrepressible need to post photos, to talk about yourself on social networks? For addictologists, the “like” or comments received each time we share an image or a “story” cause small dumps of dopamine. According to them, it is this substance, the pleasure hormone, that we are addicted to.

However, psychologist Michaël Stora thinks that there is more than the neuroscientific factor. According to him, “the more we post things on social networks, the more we betray, in a certain way, a narcissistic fragility”.

