Addicted to games and videos, Denton spent all his days on the internet. Since his adolescence, this young American has gradually isolated himself from his family and the outside world. Worried, his parents paid 18,000 euros to enroll him in a two-month cure to wean himself in a specialized clinic in Austin, Texas.

During these eight weeks, the 23-year-old young man must live cut off from his relatives, without a computer or mobile phone: absolute ban on approaching him. A strict withdrawal, very difficult for him. Once a week, he takes stock with the psychologists at the center. “Special Envoy” attended one of these sessions with the program’s creator, Dr. Nicholas Kardaras.

A typical vicious cycle of addiction

“Without a phone and a computer, it’s very hard”, admits Denton, who says he feels “very bad”. While kneading an anti-stress object, he confides his difficulties in detaching himself from his computer. “I would like to get out of this, try to take control of my life, and become a full person, he said. I’m not a normal adult, that’s for sure. “

Denton used to communicate with “people online” at the end of the day. A habit that she misses because it gave him “the feeling of being part of a real community. Because in real life, he adds, i have no relationship“A typical vicious cycle of addiction that he will be able to break by following this program, encourages Dr. Kardaras.

