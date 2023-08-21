“It’s such a great track and there’s so much speed. Bends like Scheivlak, where you steer blindly at 300 km/h and if you are one centimeter wrong, there is almost no correction possible and you end up in the tire stack. I love that sense of danger – now I’m not saying that drivers are afraid when they drive there –’ said Robert Doornbos in his column for TopGear Magazine about Zandvoort.

This weekend it will go wild again in the dunes of Zandvoort. To get a glimpse of how risky the infamous Scheivlak curve is, watch the video below from ScheivlakTV. The turn comes after a long uphill stretch, but is downhill itself. This makes the corner blind and you have to bend over before entering the corner.

Often minor steering errors

And therein lies the danger: if you take the wrong turn and especially if you brake at the wrong time, the rear wants to catch up with the front. The cars are thrown out of the corner by the change from uphill to downhill. It is often small steering errors that have major consequences.

Often the drivers first shoot to the right (in front of them) and tap the crash barrier there. Others compensate too much and fly in the opposite direction. Due to the deep gravel trap, a rollover is no exception in this corner.

For F1 drivers, the aforementioned lift-off oversteer be less of a problem due to the downforce, but it remains a blind corner that they enter at enormous speeds. Moreover, it can sometimes be quite windy so close to the sea. It’s one of the great challenges of Circuit Zandvoort – and that’s what makes the race so beautiful here.