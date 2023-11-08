#Video #Slow #Porsche #irritates #police #officer
#Video #Slow #Porsche #irritates #police #officer
First modification: 11/09/2023 - 03:31 The demonstrations carried out by workers in the textile sector turned violent and have already...
Before the latest escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas, pregnant women in the Gaza Strip were able to undergo...
The fault also causes minor delays for P-trains.In the capital region The A-trains running between Helsinki and Espoo's Leppävaara will...
Actress says she stands in solidarity with Palestinian civilians, reinforces commitment to human rights and denies being anti-Semitic Actress Letícia...
Political tension remains latent in Spain. This Wednesday, November 8, there was a new day of protests in Madrid against...
Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 - 22:07 The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated this Wednesday, 8th,...