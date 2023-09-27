For a new Subaru BRZ you have to look outside the Netherlands. The Toyota brother is also no longer available here. The fun three-door sports cars have been bullied away by our strict emissions regulations. But if we treat the cars like in the video below, we are not going to convince the Japanese brands to come up with fun cars.

When driving away from the car meeting, the Subaru skids. That seems to be the case, we think. The driver catches the skid and keeps his car out of the grass (and away from the traffic sign), but then suddenly a Hyundai drives by. The Subaru still brakes, but it is already too late. The Subaru BRZ crashes into the front bumper of its oncoming vehicle.

Fast forward the video to 9:55 and you will see how the second damaged cars are being removed together. At first glance, the Subaru appears to have the most damage. The impact caused the hood to bend upwards and a large part of the front bumper to collapse. The Hyundai seems to get away with only a broken front bumper. Karma for the Subaru driver.

Subaru BRZ crashes into Hyundai ix35