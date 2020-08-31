Even Kylian Mbappé says it! “Pressure is something that I love because it’s something that drives me. “ Like him, many of us feel pressured before an important event. But this is not negative, quite the contrary! Raphaël Homat, mental trainer, gives six tips to better manage this feeling.

Accept the pressure

“It’s pretty healthy to feel the pressure “, says Raphaël Homat. However, for the mental trainer, it is important to separate the pressure from the stress. Because the pressure comes mainly from the outside, while the stress depends mainly on our representations.

Refuse stress

Logically, if we distinguish pressure from stress, it is easier to get rid of it. “To be stressed, very often, you have to meet two factors “, explains Raphaël Homat. The first: to underestimate yourself. “I am convinced that my resources may not allow me to cope with the situation. “ The second: when the stake is important. “If there is no stake, it does not matter to me. There will be no stress “, summarizes the mental trainer.



Focus on performance over results

The first thing to do is to focus on your performance, not on the potential outcome. Raphaël Homat takes two examples: “If I only focus on the result, I want to win. I want to be a holder. I want to be qualified for such competition. I want this job. “



This way of thinking makes us more dynamic, but it generates stress, because there are a lot of unknowns. “These elements which I do not control can contribute to develop my stress since I am not sure that I have the resources “, analyzes the mental trainer.

Evaluate yourself at fair value

Underestimating yourself is not the solution. Why ? “A lot of times we will create what is called a self-fulfilling prophecy. I will create all alone like a grown-up the conditions that will confirm my opinion and my point of view “, summarizes Raphaël Homat.



At the same time, overestimating yourself is just as harmful. “There may be the same consequences, namely not putting all the ingredients to express my potential. Simply because I think I am strong enough to respond to the situation. Taking things a bit lightly, chances are the reality check will be a bit blunt. “



Visualize victory

“We are very good, very often, to imagine disaster films

Do not put all your eggs in one basket

“, notes Raphaël Homat. However, by working on our visualization and on positive images, we train our brains to imagine a positive outcome.

In other words: not to invest emotionally in the same way in all your projects for “keep a little more lucidity “. Raphaël Homat takes the example of athletes who have become more efficient once parents. For them, sport was less important now. “They were able to switch more quickly, to switch from one project to another, and they could express themselves with more freedom and efficiency. “

