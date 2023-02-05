VIDEO Six Nations, Italy-France 24-29: the highlights

At the Olimpico in Rome, France beat Italy 29-24 in the first match of the Six Nations 2023. Not a walk in the park for the defending champions: after a thrilling start, coach Crowley’s Azzurri come back and overtake 20′ from the end. Only a try from substitute Jalibert allows Galthié’s team to win the 5 points, but the applause is all for Italy who close in attack, looking for a success against the French who have been missing for ten years. Next Sunday the second day, with the Azzurri guests of England in Twickenham.



#VIDEO #Nations #ItalyFrance #highlights #Video #Gazzetta.it