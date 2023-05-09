A video taken from the stands showed a violent quarrel and a young man being violently beaten by Newcastle fans.

Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0, narrowing the gap with leaders Manchester City to one point.

The away team scored by Martin Odegaard and Fabian Schar by mistake in his own net to come out with the precious victory.

Newcastle, who was looking to consolidate its position in third place and took a big step towards finishing the season in the golden square and qualifying for the Champions League next season, dominated the game at the start of the game, but Odegaard gave the visiting team the lead after 14 minutes from the start.

And Gabriel Martinelli sent a cross from the left side, which Newcastle defender Char accidentally turned into his own net, 20 minutes before the end.

Manchester City, who won 10 consecutive league matches, has 82 points out of 34 games, one point behind Arsenal, who played 35 games, while Newcastle remained third with 65 points.