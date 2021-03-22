A girl named Maya dazzled President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during the ceremony honoring ideal mothers, as the president left his seat and headed towards her on the stage, and the girl sent a message to the president in which she expressed her love and wish for him at his meeting and presented him with a symbolic gift, a drawing that brings them together.

Dr. Nevin Al-Kabbaj, Minister of Social Solidarity, announced the name of the ideal mother, the first at the level of the republic, and Fatima Sayed Ahmed El-Sayed Harish from the Ismailia governorate won second place over the republic from Kafr El-Sheikh governorate, and Fawzia Hamid Mohamed Hamid Hassan came in The third place is from Qalyubia governorate and Zainab Ahmed Ahmed Makki first is on Giza governorate, according to the Egyptian newspaper “Sada Al Balad”.

Nevin Al-Kabbaj announced the names of the ideal mothers for each governorate, and it came as follows: “Faten Taher Al-Sayed Al-Sayed Al-Shennawy is the first on the governorate of Beni Suef, and Wafa Muhammad Abdullah Ali Al-Oula is on the governorate of Menoufia, and Sumaya Omar Ali Dabal Al-Oula in the governorate of Sharkia, and dreams of Fathi Abd Al-Latif Talab Al-Oula in the governorate of Sohag , Suhair Al-Sayyid Ibrahim Zaidan Al-Awwal on Marsa Matrouh Governorate, Dahdy Abdel-Rahman Muhammad Ali Assi Al-Awal on South Sinai Governorate, and Fenar Suleiman Mahmoud Juma Al-Awal on North Sinai Governorate.