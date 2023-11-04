Manchester City once again delivered one of their beatings in the English Premier League. This time he did it on matchday 11 against Bournemouth at home, a team in which the Colombian Luis Sinisterra plays, who was one of the few who was saved in the qualifications from the crushing defeat.

The Colombian National Team player started the match as a substitute and entered the field when the match was already 4-0 in favor of the team led by coach Pep Guardiola.

It was in the 72nd minute when Marcus Tavernier came on and only 2 minutes were enough for him to put his name on the scoreboard.

Sinisterra took advantage of the carelessness of the Manchester City defense, received the ball from Mx Aarons, hooked in the area and took a right foot that overcame the resistance of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

First goal for the Colombian player with the Bournemouth shirt in the Premier League. Although the celebration of his scoring baptism was bitter due to his team’s 6-1 defeat against Manchester City.

News in development…