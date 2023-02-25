How exclusive is a Porsche converted by Singer? Since 2009, Rob Dickinson’s company has converted no fewer than 250 old 911s. And another 450 copies are to be added. The queue is so long that you only have a chance to receive a Singer after 2028. To meet all demand, Singer has recently moved. Time for a visit.

Singer’s new workshop is located in Torrance, which is just below Los Angeles. There, the employees have a space of 10,680 square meters to restore old 911s. The CEO of Singer is Mazen Fawaz. He gives us a tour of the new workshop. In addition, he tells us from A to Z how Singer works.

Singer’s work process

When an old Porsche comes in, Singer takes the car apart at a different location. Why not in the new workshop? The old 911s are too dirty for that. Or the new workshop is too clean, which is what you want. All parts are tested and then thoroughly cleaned and possibly re-coated or sprayed.

The new carbon fiber body is delivered ‘on growth’ and then polished by hand so that all seams between the panels are perfect. The car is then painted in the color that the owner has painted and the interior department gets to work on the inside. There are also customers who return their Singer for a new colour, a different engine or for maintenance.

It’s quite an operation that we fly through in this video in twelve minutes. And, because it’s there anyway, Fawaz starts the engine of a Singer DLS restomod worth 2.3 million euros. A good reminder why Singer’s work is so great. Watch the full tour of the Singer factory in the video below.