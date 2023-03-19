In Mexico, there are more than 400,000 content creators who travel between social networks, as they share their day to day, marketing or events that mark them, this time, the clip of some young people in the streets of Sinaloa, who circulated in a truck, with animals.

Although, exploring on a trip through Sinaloa, has destinations with natural wonders; from the botanical garden in its capital, Culiacán, the Topolobampo bay, the famous Mazatlán boardwalk, lagoon in Cosalá, magical towns, devil’s canyon in Los Mochis, among other experiences and gastronomy.

However, recently, a video titled “only in Sinaloa” went viral, on the account of ‘@fatimarub7’, on the TikTok social network, whose scene surprised everyone, generating divided opinions.

In the clip that has almost two million views, you can see the black truck that circulates through the streets of Sinaloa, while on top, there is a dog and in the window a hen.

Which surprised Internet users after showing how they drive while carrying pets, for which Internet users did not hesitate to react.

Well, a canine and a chicken in the vehicleGiven this, they began to question their fate, and why they were being taken that way, while the song “La Suegra” by Banda Machos played in the background.

In the comment box you can read: “when the chicken and the dog have a more social life than me”, “I don’t know who they are or where they go, the only thing I know is that I want to go with them”.